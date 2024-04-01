These 20 jobs have the widest gender gaps

Even in the 21st century, gender-based stereotypes around work prevail. After two years of declines, more women are participating in the workplace, but their numbers still lag behind men. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2022, nearly 7 in 10 (68%) men 16 and older worked, compared to 56.8% of women. The labor gap is more pronounced for people in the 35-44 age range, with 89.7% of men and just 76.3% of women working outside the home.

Stacker used BLS data to rank the 20 jobs with the widest gender gaps, based on the share of men and women employed. When available, the median weekly earnings for each gender were also included. Stacker recognizes this data was collected in a binary manner and that not all people who work in these roles identify as men or women.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 57.4% of women held jobs outside the home. However, the pandemic drove women to leave the workforce. More women than men lost jobs during the early months of the pandemic, in part due to child care needs. Along with temporary school shutdowns, nearly 16,000 child care centers closed. Parents scrambled for child care options, but 58% couldn't find adequate facilities. To take care of their children, one parent—often the mother—sacrificed their job.

One million women have opted out of the workforce since the pandemic started, according to the Chamber of Commerce. This exodus isn't just due to child care: Low pay is the biggest factor.

Most women in the workforce earn less than men, in part because of the aggregate gender wage gap. Women often choose professions in lower-wage sectors like teaching and social work. However, wage gaps persist within occupations, and women continue to earn less when adjusting for jobs and education. Across the 132 jobs with earnings data available for both sexes, men earned $199 more per week on average than women, even in occupations where women dominate, like nursing.