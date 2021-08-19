Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor
#20. Piccola Italy Pizza & Subs
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1100 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220-4810
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#19. Tony's Italian Restaurant
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3409 Cox Rd, Richmond, VA 23233-2001
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#18. Arianna's Italian Grill
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5107 Lakeside Ave, Richmond, VA 23228-6003
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#17. 23rd & Main Taproom & Kitchen
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2300 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223-7844
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#16. Pie Five Pizza Co
- Detailed ratings: Not Available
- Cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 810 W Grace St # 3, Richmond, VA 23220-4120
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor
#15. Ledo Pizza
- Detailed ratings: Not Available
- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4925 West Broad Street Willow Lawn Center, Richmond, VA 23230
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#14. Belmont Pizzeria
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond, VA 23221
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. Arianna's Grill
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 N Sheppard St, Richmond, VA 23221-1714
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Ironclad Pizza Grill
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 924 McDonough St, Richmond, VA 23224-2226
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#11. California Pizza Kitchen at Short Pump
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11800 W Broad St Ste 1104 Short Pump Town Center, Richmond, VA 23233-7901
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor
#10. Capriccios Italian Restaurant
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9127 W Broad St Suite A, Richmond, VA 23294-5829
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. 8 1/2
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 Strawberry St, Richmond, VA 23220-3421
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. Vinny's Italian Grill and Pizza
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3434 Lauderdale Dr, Richmond, VA 23233
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. Pupatella Pizza
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 N Morris St, Richmond, VA 23220-4816
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#6. Pies & Pints
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, Contemporary
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2035 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-2005
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor
#5. Mary Angela's Pizzeria
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3345 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3403
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 5203 Hatcher St, Richmond, VA 23231-3127
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. Carini's Italian Restaurant & Pizza
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3718 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond, VA 23231
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Bottoms Up
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1700 Dock St, Richmond, VA 23223-6942
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#1. Mellow Mushroom Richmond - Carytown
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3012 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor